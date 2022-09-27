World News 27.09

Baltic Pipe, supplying natural gas from Norway to Poland, finally opens, Nord Stream pipeline leaks, as talks of sabotage abound, and NASA conducts what may be the first test of Earth’s planetary defence. This and much more are in the Tuesday edition of World News.

Baltic Pipe opened

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline was officially opened on Tuesday by officials from Poland, Denmark, and Norway. The pipeline connects Poland to the Norwegian shelf where Poland wants to buy most of its gas after it had terminated its contracts with Russia.

Leaks in Nord Stream pipeline

European officials are working to investigate possible energy sabotage. Leaks in two Russian gas pipelines are raising suspicions at a time of heightened tensions due to Moscow’s natural resource blackmail.

European energy security

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe has been striving to secure its energy sources in response to Moscow shutting down energy deliveries. One of the countries which has been taking the furthest strides in this regard has been Poland with projects such as the Baltic Pipe and the Świnoujście LNG terminal.

More mass graves in Izium

TVP World’s correspondent to Ukraine, Don Arleth, was in Izium, where reports of more mass burial sites continue to circle.

Update from the front

The battle for Ukraine’s independence continues, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to pressure the Russian invaders in the East and the South of their country. Meanwhile, the Russians have concluded their sham referendums in the occupied regions.

Memorial for Shinzo Abe

Over 4,000 guests attended the state funeral ceremony in Tokyo for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in early July. The ceremony left the Japanese public divided: while some paid their respects to Abe, others protested the funeral.

Zero VAT on heating

Lithuanian Parliament approved zero VAT on heating for two seasons. While Lithuania’s energy minister blames high energy prices on Russia during a round of parliamentary questions.

Czechia to limit migration

The Czech government decided to bring back check-ups at the border with Slovakia in the face of the growing number of illegal migrants flowing into the country from that direction. The increased control is going to be a temporary measure, while the Czech authorities negotiate with the Slovak side.

Polish Underground State remembered

The Polish Underground State, which operated during the Second World war in areas occupied by the Germans and Soviets, was a unique phenomenon in war-torn Europe. Its rich history began with the formation of the Polish Victory Service on September 27, 1939, which would later be transformed into the Home Army.

Amp Football World Cup

This year’s Amp Football World cup will be held in Turkey. After thorough preparations, the Polish National Team will take a shot at securing a World Championship title.

NASA hits asteroid

NASA Dart spacecraft hit the bullseye and managed to collide with an asteroid in a historic test of the first planetary defence system for Earth. The entire event was streamed live on NASA’s YouTube channel.

World News’ guest

The Baltic Pipe was inaugurated at an opening ceremony in Poland. The event marks the end of the process of the Baltic Pipe construction, a key route to carry gas from Norway through Denmark to Poland and neighbouring countries. Witold Waszczykowski, MEP and former Foreign Minister, was TVP World’s guest invited to speak about the importance of the investment.