Foreign ministry advises against all travel to Russia

In statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that any travel to Russia including for business and urgent family matters is not recommended.

Wojciech Pacewicz/PAP

Poland’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) has warned Polish citizens against travelling to the Russian Federation owing to the Ukraine war and Moscow’s designation of Poland as an unfriendly state.

In statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that any travel to Russia including for business and urgent family matters is not recommended.

The MFA also warned that visitors face the risk of arbitrary arrest, having their mobile phones searched while duel nationals may face difficulties leaving Russia.

Due to the significantly reduced number of Polish diplomatic and consular staff in Russia, the possibility of providing direct consular assistance to Polish citizens is very limited, the MFA added.

“In the event of a drastic deterioration in the security situation, border closure or other unforeseen situations, evacuation may turn out to be significantly difficult or even impossible (to carry out – PAP), the foreign ministry said.

It urged people to follow the ministry’s website and the websites of Polish missions to Russia. People going to Russia, it added, should register their visit with the ministry.

Polish citizens staying in the Russian Federation have been advised by the ministry to leave its territory by any means available.