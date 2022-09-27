Eastern Express 27.09

The partial mobilisation announced by Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022, is being carried out in a manner which can only be described as chaotic. The unprecedented military call-up has already triggered the flight of more than 261,000 men, who are seeking refuge outside of Russia. At Russia’s borders with countries that allow visa-free entry of Russian citizens such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, immense lines of cars can be seen, stretching for kilometres. And even though this is only supposed to be a partial mobilisation it is causing panic and dissent across all areas of the country.

Video footage of Russia’s mobilisation has gone viral on social media. Putin’s call-up is marked by disarray and chaos and there are numerous reports of men that have been mobilised mistakenly. In acts of protest, people have taken to the streets across several cities, an unusual sight which has the Kremlin worried. Allegedly 261 000 thousand military-aged men have left Russia for Finland, Georgia and other countries. In a rare display of admitting their errors, even Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, has conceded the military mobilisation decree is not being followed as it was intended. Shockingly, there are reports that even the elderly and medically exempt have received their marching orders.

It seems very likely that Vladimir Putin will formally annex occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia during his address to the Federal Assembly that may take place on September 30.

Moreover, the recently Russian nuclear threats have been gaining momentum. Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, has warned Russia that Moscow will face “catastrophic consequences” if they were to use their nuclear arsenal in Ukraine. Allegedly a conventional response to Russia’s sabre rattling is being considered.

