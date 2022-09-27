Poland should be awarded Nobel Peace Prize for Ukraine aid: US Ambassador

Over 6.5 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland since the start of the war. While many have moved further on to other countries or returned home, the huge numbers involved, especially at the start of the conflict, prompted a massive humanitarian response from Polish society. The US Ambassador to Warsaw strongly believes that this warrants recognition.

Speaking about the Polish response and reaction, Ambassador Mark Brzezinski informed the Polish Press Agency that “in Poland, we saw the rapid mobilisation of Poles to help refugees in the face of their mass exodus.”

“Unfortunately, this will not be the last time we will observe such an influx of refugees. But no one will be able to ignore what the Poles have done, how much they mobilised, how they helped so much, giving each refugee a roof over their heads and food,” he added.

“I certainly think it deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

He said that being US Ambassador to Poland, he was a little biased, but “I can say on behalf of all Americans that we are deeply touched by the selflessness and greatness of Poles who helped the refugees.”

Mr Brzezinski was also asked about the risk of co-ordinated Russian disinformation attacks against Poland, specifically the ones disseminating anti-Ukrainian propaganda and whipping up anti-refugee sentiments, but he explained Poles have “a sixth sense” when it comes to smelling out propaganda and disinformation because they had been subjected to it for so long under communism. According to him, Poles are aware that instead of taking away jobs from Poles, Ukrainian refugees are making a positive contribution to the Polish economy.

The Ambassador also stressed how Poles and Americans are now closer to each other than at any point in the past. “We are more united when it comes to military co-operation, cooperation in the field of humanitarian efforts, our business cooperation, our values,” noted Brzezinski.