Historical Politics and Propagandizing the Past: Poles Against Jews?

“The task of the German administration will be to divide Poles and Jews and turn them against each other,” stated an administrative memorandum titled, “On the treatment of the population in the former Polish territories from the racial and political point of view,” prepared in November 1939 by the Racial Policy Office of the NSDAP.

The preliminary stages of “preparing” Polish society for the Holocaust –– for the intentional genocide of approximately 2.7 million Jewish and fellow Polish citizens –– was to deepen, intensify, and exploit the anti-Jewish stereotypes and attitudes that were already present. The most prominent and essential elements of propaganda were carried out by the occupying press, cinema, and poster campaigns. The overall approach was an official and colloquial term or slogan, “Żydokomuna” (Judeo-Communism), while the intentional dehumanization of the Jews consisted mainly in accusations of spreading infectious diseases, especially epidemic typhus.

If we were to examine the effectiveness of such propaganda, we’d realistically have to analyze its similarity to the advertising industry. The anti-Jewish propaganda fomented by the occupying authorities –– the Nazi administration of Polish territory –– was actually so overwhelmingly effective that it became a type of poison that continued to influence the antisemitic attitudes of some Poles towards Jews many years after the end of World War II. Especially given the fact that Jewish communists returning from Soviet Russia played a significant role in the Sovietization of Poland during the years of Stalinism, which ironically only confirmed earlier German propaganda theses and characterizations on a political level.

For centuries Poland was home to a significant Jewish community –– the largest in the world during certain periods. Throughout these eras, the Jews maintained their comprehensive (and intentionally isolated) cultural identity. They differed from the majority of the population by their language, religion, customs, clothing, alphabet, calendar, and countless other cultural attributes. So they were definitely seen as foreigners, as the “other.” Unfortunately, distrust or even aversion towards strangers is the natural human reaction in any culture, especially during the Middle Ages.

Despite that intrinsic reality, Poland was the best place in the world for Jews because they successfully earned a permanent position in the country’s economic system, playing a unique role in it. Nonetheless, conflicts and discrimination occurred. Of course they did. But it wasn’t until World War II –– and the occupation of Polish territory by the German state and its genocidal war plans –– that destroyed the centuries-old state of beneficial, and even benevolent, Jewish-Polish coexistence.

The German Nazis had only one universal goal: to murder all Jews solely for being Jews. And the implementation of this plan was to be assisted, even augmented, by official and inhuman German law. The German state deprived Jews of almost all basic civil and human rights and then the Germans robbed their property, marked them with Star of David armbands, collected them from small towns and locked them in larger city ghettos with access to railway lines. Ultimately, they’d either die of hunger and disease waiting to be transported or be killed at the death camp itself.

In a situation that nefarious, reprehensible, and evil, whose help could they count on? Or to put it another way, who would dare help them? Only the non-Jewish Polish citizens. And this help was given. Time and again. However, the occupying Germans refused to tolerate it. Because they knew the effects of help and hope. So it had to be addressed and abolished. An ordinance issued on October 15th, 1941 by Governor General Hans Frank did precisely that by stating explicitly and categorically that death was a penalty for non-Jews who’d dare help Jews.

The Germans announced, “Jews who without authorization leave the district assigned to them are punishable by death. The same punishment applies to people who knowingly give such Jews a hiding place.”

This ordinance was universally repeated by the governors of individual General Government districts, who defined what helping a Jew meant. For example, the Governor of the Warsaw District, Commandant Fiszer, announced in November 1941 that the death penalty “will apply to whoever consciously shelters Jews or in any other way assists them (for instance, by providing overnight accommodation, or sustenance, by giving a ride in any kind of vehicle, etc).”

It is impossible to imagine anything more demoralizing. It was a satanic act, one that represented a complete demolition and reversal of the moral principles that exemplified indisputable patterns in Judeo-Christian culture. For humanity itself –– for the good of helping people deprived of their rights and murdered for being human –– the Germans instituted the death penalty.

The brutal, dictatorial rules introduced by the Germans automatically pitted hundreds of thousands of people –– perhaps millions –– against a monstrous and tragic moral dilemma: even if I decide to help a ghetto fugitive and risk my life, do I have the right to risk the life of my family for whose safety I am responsible? Because remember the implicit detail of the edict itself. The death penalty in no way only applied to the person directly providing help. For example, when in March 1944 the Germans murdered a couple of Polish Ulma farmers for hiding Jews, they also shot their six children, aged eight to two. It was by no means an isolated case; it was standard “rippling” punishment.

Nobody should be faced with such a choice in life.

Another aspect we must remember is the size of the phenomenon. After the full-scale murder of Jews began, cases of Jews seeking help from Poles and shelter from Germans became massive. We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of people in need of immediate help and safety. Historians calculate that anywhere from one hundred to three hundred thousand Jews escaped from ghettos or from transports to death camps and weren’t able to survive for more than a few hours on their own. Running through brush forests or rural fields can only last so long without water, so whoever was willing to help that person –– even hand them a glass of water –– was risking their life.

On the other hand, the Germans encouraged the prosecution and surrender of hiding Jews by promising informants paid wages in the form of cash or sought-after food products. In Warsaw, people revealing the location of an escaped Jew to the German authorities received 500 zlotys. In the countryside, the reward was a cubic meter of grain or a few kilograms of sugar. Under these circumstances, betraying Jews –– persecuted, innocent human beings sentenced to death –– and handing them over to murderers became a despicable reward.

German regulations redefining and enforcing the attitudes of non-Jews towards Jews brought out epic, selfless heroism and glory from thousands of Poles, yet from numerous others, limitless vileness and villainy, and therefore deserved and eternal shame.

The exact numbers remain unknown because the heroism was by definition silent, hidden, even denied, but the Germans probably murdered about one thousand non-Jews for saving Jews. The Israeli Yad Vashem recognized over seven thousand Poles as “Righteous Among the Nations.”

On the other hand, historians claim that in Warsaw alone, the number of people “hunting” Jews was anywhere between three to four thousand. In his book, “Extermination of Jews in the General Government: Outline of the Problems,” Dariusz Libionka states that, “thousands of Jews fell victim to blackmailers, denunciationists, anti-Semites, often ordinary people, demoralized by the years of occupation and driven by the lust for profit.”

The poison of German law introduced into the bloodstream of Polish society by the functionaries of the Third Reich did not self-destruct with the passing of the post-war decades. In fact, it became a curse, an unfortunate disorder that survived for another generation, and even after the fall of communism in Poland, it continued to echo.

But perhaps that echo has now become –– or has always been –– a hiccup.

It may be difficult for observers of Poland to understand from a distance, but since the fall of communism there’s been a consistent conflict –– in historical literature and especially national journalism –– between representatives of two radically opposed ways of speaking about the attitude of Poles towards the Holocaust. On one side there are people who emphasize the heroism of Poles, their clear sacrifice, and their determination to resist genocide. On the other hand, there are those who focus primarily on criminal or downright evil action and implicit inaction. Both sides passionately accuse each other of falsifying history, of constructing untrue, factually false, one-sided narratives.

And these clear, streamlined divisions correspond roughly to political opposition. For example, the current ruling party holds the explicit view that there’s no reason to be ashamed of Polish history, while the opposition intentionally leans towards a historic perspective in overwhelmingly dark, negative, even self-hating tones. An analogy here would be the attitude towards the history of the United States represented by Republicans versus the vision of American history advocated by Democrats. The “rhetorical and selective” presentation of historical facts thus becomes a brutal exchange of accusatory blows. Emotions govern this process, rather than the pursuit of truth.

The subconscious and therefore most influential basis of this conflict comes down to two perennial, universal, and opposing concepts of what it means to persuade people about acting properly. One claims a people must educate by conveying and creating national pride in the goodness embodied by the community. (In Poland it’s called “pride pedagogy,” that hint of irony both noticeable and disarming.) The other approach, the “the pedagogy of shame” obviously focuses entirely on inciting shame for the evil done.

Unfortunately, the existence of such diametric opposition also affects the attitude towards “the Righteous” living in Poland. The extreme representatives of the “pedagogy of shame” look reluctantly at honoring heroes –– not directly, of course, but through intentional undertones and rhetorical innuendo. But because cultivating the memory of these “Righteous” deeds and individuals is the main task of institutions established by the state, and Poland is currently governed by a party supporting the historic individuals, their so-called “historical politics” is constantly accused of using “pedagogy of pride” and inappropriately “rewriting history.”

And in this postmodern context of Polish-Jewish affairs, a young descendant of Polish Jews born in England, Jonny Daniels, suddenly appeared in Poland a few years ago, surprising and inspiring many.

He not only invited many Holocaust survivors from Israel to Poland for the 69th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz, but he also managed to welcome several dozen members of the Knesset –– the first time that’d occurred since World War II. Not only did he found and establish the “From the Depths” Foundation, an organization which works to aid and commemorate both Holocaust survivors and Righteous Among the Nations –– people who by definition are well in their nineties today –– but he organized special celebrations on the occasion of the 100th birthday of the oldest Polish Righteous, Józef Walaszczyk. He arranged and officially provided guaranteed free Warsaw taxi service, the Silent Hero Taxi, for elderly Poles who rescued Jews during the Holocaust, and during the pandemic –– as perhaps the only Jew in Poland –– he personally visited them wherever they lived, even the most distant villages, to provide supplies they’d need to survive the lockdown. But most importantly and impactfully, his visits to the Righteous provided first hand proof that their heroism was remembered. That it would continue to be remembered.

In my humble opinion, that is the most meaningful thing Jonny Daniels has done.

Unfortunately, despite the surprise and inspiration he garnered, there have been some reactions that fostered doubt. In certain marginal-yet-loud social circles –– predominantly Jewish circles –– Jonny Daniels has been accused of “questionable” attributes. In their opinion, his actions disturb the delicate balance of power in the war of “historical politics.” Their tone and terminology speaks for itself: he represents “a fig leaf of Polish anti-Semitism,” “a court Jew,” “wield[ed] power,” “a paratrooper who came out of nowhere,” and a “serviceable foreign Jew.” Even the liberal Catholic Tygodnik Powszechny published an article on Daniels’ activities entitled, “More and more questions about Jonny Daniels,” in which his actions for building good relations, uniting Jews and Poles, and commemorating the people who saved Jews were labeled, “the opportunism of Jews in relations with the Polish government.”

Jonny Daniels said in an interview for tygodniktvppl: “I believe that the message of the Righteous is much stronger than that of the murderers. Meeting those who risked their lives and sometimes gave them up to save my brothers and sisters is a unique experience. I am shocked that these people are not being driven around in cars and shown! There are foundations that help them, but that’s not enough! These people should be Polish heroes, Jewish heroes, they should be international heroes. These people are true heroes.”

There’s a term in Hebrew describing an essential, ethical value in Judaism called, “hakarat hatov.” It’s the ability to recognize goodness and show appreciation for it. What Jonny Daniels and the people working with him do can and should be considered the realization of the hakarat hatov!

Among the negative emotions evoked by the “commentary war” that defines “historical politics,” the most logical, rational, and reasonable position is hardly visible; that we deserve knowledge about the full spectrum of attitudes towards the Holocaust, but we owe respect, memory, and commemoration to the people who saved innocents from death. Because it is simply our human duty to appreciate them, to thank them, to celebrate them. To explicitly and publicly show our immense gratitude for them.

Sadly, we no longer have much time. After all, life is short. But only by establishing real connection with the heroes –– as opposed to abstract historical revisionism –– can we effectively express our protest against what German genocidal murderers almost accomplished.

Especially eighty years later, the task is no longer an argument to continue, but an action to complete.

Jonny Daniels effectively reminds us of that simple and essential truth… That infinite Truth.