Russo-German pipeline leaking following series of blasts reported by seismologists

European countries on Tuesday raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark. Seismologists from Denmark and Sweden recorded blasts in the area where the pipes had been laid down.

Danish Armed Forces dispatched an aircraft to investigate the disturbance. A video they recorded shows bubbles boiling up to the surface of the sea. The largest gas leak had caused a surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter, while the smallest was about 200 metres.

Both the experts and Russia, who built the network, said the possibility of sabotage could not be ruled out.

Later in the afternoon, seismologists in Denmark and Sweden reported that they had registered powerful blasts in the areas where the Nord Stream gas leaks happened, Sweden’s National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at the Uppsala University told SVT on Tuesday.

“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” Björn Lund from Sweden’s National Seismology Centre told Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Sweden’s Maritime Authority issued a warning about the two leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 pipeline was discovered which prompted Denmark to restrict shipping within a five nautical mile radius.

Both pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between European capitals and Moscow that has pummelled major Western economies, sent gas prices soaring and sparked a hunt for alternative energy supplies.

“There are some indications that it is deliberate damage,” said a European security source, while adding it was still too early to draw conclusions. “You have to ask: Who would profit?”

The blasts coincided with the opening of the Baltic Pipe, which is to deliver Norwegian gas from the North Sea gas fields to Poland via Denmark. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, who was present at the opening ceremony had no doubt that the explosions were not an accident.

“Today we faced an act of sabotage, we don’t know all the details of what happened, but we see clearly that it’s an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine,” said PM Morawiecki.

Russia also said the leak in the Russian network was cause for concern and sabotage was one possible cause. “No option can be ruled out right now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Neither pipeline was pumping gas to Europe at the time the leaks were found amid the dispute over the war in Ukraine, but the incidents will scupper any remaining expectations that Europe could receive gas via Nord Stream 1 before winter.

“The destruction that occurred on the same day simultaneously on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented,” said network operator Nord Stream AG. “It is not yet possible to estimate the timing of the restoration of the gas transport infrastructure.”

Although neither were in operation, both pipelines still contained gas under pressure.

Denmark’s energy minister Dan Jørgensen said in a written comment that the leaking gas had been detected in Nord Stream 2 on Monday between Russia and Denmark.

Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled company with a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, declined comment.

Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 before suspending flows altogether in August, blaming Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties. European politicians say that was a pretext to stop supplying gas.

The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to enter commercial operations. The plan to supply gas was scrapped by Germany days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February.

Malfunction or sabotage?

Jakub Godzimirski, a research professor at the Norwegian Institute of Foreign Affairs who specialises in Russian energy policy, said the leaks could have been technical malfunctions but said sabotage was a possibility.

The leaks happened just before the ceremonial launch on Tuesday of the Baltic Pipe carrying gas from Norway to Poland, a centrepiece of Warsaw’s efforts to diversify from Russian supplies.

Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) had urged oil companies on Monday to be vigilant about unidentified drones seen flying near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms, warning of possible attacks.

A spokesperson for the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said there were two leaks on Nord Stream 1, one in the Swedish economic zone and another in the Danish zone, adding that both leaks were in an area northeast of the Danish island Bornholm.

