Poland should get Nobel Peace Prize for Ukraine aid says US ambassador

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The US ambassador to Warsaw has said Poland should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for its support for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Over 6.5 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland since the start of the war in February, and while many have moved onto other countries or returned home, the huge numbers involved, especially at the start of the conflict, prompted a massive humanitarian response from Polish society.

Speaking about the Polish reaction, Mark Brzezinski told PAP that “in Poland, we saw the rapid mobilisation of Poles to help refugees in the face of their mass exodus.”

“Unfortunately, this will not be the last time we will observe such an influx of refugees. But no one will be able to ignore what the Poles have done, how much they mobilised, how they helped so much, giving each refugee a roof over their heads and food,” he added.

“I certainly think it deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

He said that while, as US ambassador to Poland, he was a little biased, “I can say on behalf of all Americans that we are deeply touched by the selflessness and greatness of Poles who helped the refugees.”

The ambassador also stressed that Poles and Americans are now closer to each other than at any point in the past. “We are more united when it comes to military cooperation, cooperation in the field of humanitarian efforts, our business cooperation, our values” said Brzezinski.