Zelenskyy: From comedian to statesman to wartime leader

Iuliia Mendel, journalist, former spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and author of “The Fight of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World” was TVP World’s guest, invited to talk about her experience in President Zelenskyy’s administration.

Few believed that a former actor and comedian can be a leader of the country when Zelenskyy was elected in 2019. Ms Mendel’s book documents his transformation from a comedian to a statesman, and then to a leader of a country at war, which eventually brought him the status of a star in international politics.

In 2019, Zelenskyy was a novice to politics, and many people he brought with him were likewise novices. He quickly realised that he must learn quickly on the job and become a statesman. Ms Mendel said that she is proud to have been there at the beginning.

Other issues discussed by Ms Mendel: was Zelenskyy’s previous popularity an advantage or a hindrance; how did she join the President’s team; how Zelenskyy transformed into a wartime leader; was anybody actually ready for the invasion, and was it a surprise when Zelenskyy refused the Western offer to be evacuated.