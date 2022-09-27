Baltic Pipe gas pipeline officially open

The approximately 900 km long Baltic Pipe transmission system has been officially launched during an opening ceremony at the gas compressor station in Brudno, northwest Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Danish and Polish Prime Ministers, Mette Frederiksen and Mateusz Morawiecki, symbolically opened the valve of the gas pipeline.

Before the inauguration of the pipeline, the Polish and Danish officials spoke about the importance of the Baltic Pipe in efforts to strengthen Polish sovereignty and becoming independent from Russian gas.



Ironic that it is being opened on the same day that Nord Stream disappeared. pic.twitter.com/1MMzrjDXzG

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2022

President Andrzej Duda

During the opening ceremony, the Polish President stressed that the opening of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline is a “huge step towards strengthening the sovereignty of our country”. He continued, “It’s a great day for Poland, for Denmark, for Norway, for the whole European Union, it’s a great day for our part of Europe for building security, peace and strengthening sovereignty.”



He pointed out that this Baltic Pipe is especially important in the current political situation, where the Russian side is turning off the gas taps.



Andrzej Duda thanked former President Lech Kaczyński for his foresight in initiating the construction of the gas port in Świnoujście. “Today we have both” he stressed, the gas port and the gas pipeline.



The project was revived in 2016 after the Crimean crisis pic.twitter.com/N4XrBY7Vn7

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2022

President Duda also mentioned the recent opening of the Vistula Spit Canal. He said that the canal enables unhindered navigation to the Vistula Lagoon, free from Russian interference.



Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

“Today we can say with complete certainty: The era of Russian domination in the area of gas is ending,” Mateusz Morawiecki said during the ceremony. “An era that was marked by blackmail, threats and extortion,” he added.



According to the PM, Poland has gained “energy sovereignty, energy freedom and increased security, both in terms of energy and in a more general sense.”



🇵🇱🤝🇩🇰 The #BalticPipe is a joint Polish-Danish investment in the energy security of the region. pic.twitter.com/0W3pfRJQjJ

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) September 27, 2022

Prime Minister Morawiecki further emphasised that today, it is perfectly clear how dangerous the policy of Russian-German cooperation in the area of gas was.



“Today we also know that Nord Stream 1 is a gas pipeline through which Ukrainian blood also flowed,” he added.



“These were instrumental attempts to dominate Central Europe, which at the same time gave rise to these great risks – risks that we warned against and risks that we face today in Ukraine,” Mateusz Morawiecki stressed.



The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline

The pipeline cost at least EUR 1.6 billion, which was put up by the investors – the Polish gas transmission operator, Gaz-System, and its Danish counterpart Energinet. Furthermore, the project received more than EUR 250 million in funding from the European Union.



The Baltic Pipe, supported with almost €267 million of #EUfunds, was inaugurated today in 🇵🇱 Goleniów.

The pipeline will bring gas supplies from Norway to Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltic States, playing a valuable role in mitigating the energy crisis.#REPowerEU pic.twitter.com/EB3qBUHDr8

— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 27, 2022

In 2023, Poland’s natural gas provider PGNiG will be able to import at least 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas via the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which would be 80 percent of the pipeline’s capacity. In 2024, gas deliveries will grow by over 1 bcm, PGNiG wrote in a statement on Tuesday.



Poland may count on double volumes of gas to be pumped through the newly-built Baltic Pipe pipeline in the last quarter of the year after Denmark announced its section of the pipeline may reach full capacity a month earlier than planned.

— Polish Press Agency (@PAP_eng) September 24, 2022

Gas transmission to Poland is to start on October 1.