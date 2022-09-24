Ukraine to downgrade ties with Iran over drones supply to Russia

Ukraine announced on Friday it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran’s decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “a collaboration with evil”.

Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Tehran denies.

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said in a statement they had shot down four Shahed-136 “kamikaze” unmanned aerial vehicles over the sea near the port of Odesa on Friday.

The air force said separately that for the first time it had brought down a Mohajer-6, a larger Iranian drone, the “Ukrainska Pravda” newspaper reported.

The Ukrainian Presidency earlier said the supply of drones had dealt a serious blow to bilateral relations.

“In response to such an unfriendly act, the Ukrainian side has decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv,” it said in a statement on its website.

The message was handed to the acting ambassador. The permanent envoy, Manouchehr Moradi, is not currently in Ukraine.

Military experts say the drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

Iran responds

“Iran regrets Ukraine’s decision,” the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

Nasser Kanaani “advised” Kyiv to “refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries.”