Bydgoszcz buzz at Vintage Photo fest

In this edition of The Debrief, we’re in the central city of Bydgoszcz for the annual vintage photo festival.

Despite digital photography being available at the fingertips of everyone, everywhere, festival director Katarzyna Gębarowska underlines that analogue photography is still very much a ‘go-to’ medium for many contemporary artists.

Host John Beauchamp also hears about photographs from the lost archive of Himalayan climber Wanda Rutkiewicz, as well as an award for Polish photographer legend Tadeusz Rolke.

Courtesy Fundacja Fotografistka

More information on the festival can be found here.