Fates of Ukraine and Belarus are intertwined: Tsikhanouskaya

Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarussian opposition, said in an interview given to the Associated Press during the UN General Assembly in New York, that the fates of Ukraine and Belarus are intertwined and both countries must fight together to secure their independence, as Russia does not perceive them as sovereign countries.

“There is no free Belarus without free Ukraine,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya told reporters. She added that both countries would remain under threat as long as Vladimir Putin was in power. She emphasised that no country wants to be a part of a new Russian or Soviet imperium.

Belarusians still fighting against the domestic regime

According to Ms Tsikhanouskaya, the Russian invasion on Ukraine was unexpected. Some Belarusians oppose the war against “Ukrainians, our brothers and sisters.”

Talking about the situation in Belarus, Ms Tsikhanouskaya said that the opposition could claim many achievements. First of all, people “are not giving up” despite the “terror and repressions” imposed by the Lukashenka regime. She also reminded the reporters that the regime had imprisoned thousands of people, including her husband.

The opposition “has managed to build a coalition of democratic countries, which fight with us, fight against the regime, and create numerous pressure points,” said Ms Ciechanouska.

As the Associated Press notes, currently six packages of western sanctions against the Lukashenka regime are in force.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya appealed to the international community to continue the pressure on the regime and to provide continuous support to the civic society in Belarus.

She also praised the people who sabotaged Belarusian railways to prevent the Russian army transporting troops and equipment to Ukraine.

“Of course people are afraid. Life in Belarus is like life in a gulag, but people have energy to continue” the fight with the regime, said the leader of the Belarusian opposition, who has been living in exile for the past two years.