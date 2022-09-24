Russians refused entry into Poland

Over the past two years, Russians had been allowed into Poland only in exceptional circumstances. However, as of Monday, restrictions against Russian nationals were stiffened.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Several dozen Russians were not allowed to enter the country since Poland tightened restrictions concerning the entry of Russian nationals into the country for purposes of business or pleasure, a Border Guard spokesperson has told PAP.

Lt. Anna Michalska reported that between Monday, when Poland introduced the restrictions, and Thursday, 54 Russians had been refused entry into the country.

An amended regulation adds a separate provision that limits the entry of citizens of the Russian Federation at all EU external border crossings. It also reduces the scope of exceptions in order to exclude travel for business, tourist, cultural and sports purposes.

New restrictions will also apply at airports and seaports as of September 26. This means that Russians travelling for business or pleasure will not be allowed to enter Poland from any countries outside the Schengen Area.