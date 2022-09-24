Russia wants to root out Crimean Tatars through mobilisation: official

Russia wants to root out the Crimean Tatars by mobilising them for war, Tamila Tasheva, the Ukrainian presidential representative in Crimea, said, quoted by the Ukrinform agency. According to her, it is the Kremlin’s way of punishing the ethic group for not supporting the occupiers.

Ms Tasheva reported that on Thursday and Friday, in villages inhabited by Tatars in Crimea, the occupiers distributed summonses to the army. They also often put people in cars forcefully and drove them to the replenishment commission.

“Age – 18-50 years. According to our sources, they do not look at the illnesses that the captured men tell them about, saying: ‘now everyone is fit’,” she pointed out, adding that in the village of Zuya, for example, summonses were handed out to around a hundred Crimean Tatars, including many teachers from a local school.

“We see that this is a show aimed at punishing the Crimean Tatars, who have not supported the occupiers all these years, and now actively supported the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advocated against the war,” the presidential representative emphasised.

The death or disability of several thousand representatives of the few Crimean Tatar people will affect several future generations of Tatars, Ms Tasheva believes.