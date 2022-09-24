LIVE: 213th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Friday, Russia launched referendums aimed at

annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, drawing condemnation

from Kyiv and Western nations who dismissed the votes as a sham

and pledged not to recognise their results.

07:40 CEST

Early in the morning, #Marhanets, #Dnipropetrovsk region, was shelled by #Russian invaders. Two people were injured, one person is in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/j8g4id1ovH

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 24, 2022