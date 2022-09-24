Pulse of Culture 23.09

Symphonic, chamber and jazz concerts, as well as recitales – a total of 35 musical events of three days. This means only one thing – the La Folle Journée Festival, organised yearly by Sinfonia Varsovia, is approaching.

It is already for the 12th time that, as part of the so-called “mad days of music,” classical music played by musicians and orchestras from all over the world will fill all the concert halls and other spaces of the Grand Theatre–National Opera in Warsaw.

This year’s edition of the event will reflect the fact that it is the year of Polish Romanticism, hence its theme – “Ballads and Romances”- a collection of ballads written by Polish Romantic-era poet Adam Mickiewicz in 1822.

Learn more about this one and many other cultural events from Poland and all around the world by watching the full episode above.