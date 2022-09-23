Business Arena 23.09

On Friday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the show with our main stories which were: Poland to achieve 1 GW agricultural biogas plant capacity by 2025 and the “Digitising the Energy System” action plan, to be unveiled by the European Commission next week.

18 years have passed since the first agricultural biogas plant in Poland was established. In the future, an expansion of 100-120 MW capacity per year is predicted, which will lead to the target of 1 GW by 2023-2025. Our guest was Dr Marek Przychodzeń, CEO of EIDOS Partners, an independent advisory firm.

Friday’s show also covered other topics including:

-Australian telecommunications firm Optus falls victim to a cyberattack that exposed the personal data of almost 10 million customers.

-Tesla announced it will be recalling 1.1 million cars in the US due to a technical defect in the power window system, which may cause injury due to errors in obstruction detection.

-Swiss citizens to vote on Sunday whether to introduce a complete ban on factory farming as well as importing intensively farmed meat.