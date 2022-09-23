World News 23.09

On Thursday, world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly called for Moscow to be held accountable for human rights violations in Ukraine. Harsh criticism was directed at Russia and its leadership, and the message from the international community was clear: peace must return to Ukraine as soon as possible.

UN General Assembly concludes

The 77th United Nations General Assembly ended today. Much of the three-day session revolved around the war in Ukraine. Harsh criticism was directed at Russia and its leadership, and the message from the international community was clear: peace must return to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Mock referendums

The so-called “referendums” in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia have begun. This window-dressing strategy is intended to help Russia annex these territories. The international community has already denounced the effort and declared that it will not recognise the results.

Europe rejects Russian exodus

This week Vladimir Putin announced the first mobilisation since the second world war. The declaration sent Russians fleeing in panic in an effort to avoid being called up for service. However, many EU countries refuse to accept deserters.

Iran revolution?