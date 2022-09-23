Eastern Express 23.09

Mass protests continue following the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the so-called morality police in Iran. There are conflicting reports as to the number of casualties resulting from the riots in the country, which according to some may be as high as a few dozen people. And yet, the demonstrations are still gaining momentum, even though the Iranian authorities have been trying to deprive the citizens of Internet access in order to make it harder for them to organise themselves.

The unrest in Iran comes at a time when President Ebrahim Raisi and Iran’s supreme leader ayatollah Eli Khamenei are facing pressure from the international community over a variety of issues including Iran’s hugely controversial nuclear programme and the negotiation process thereof.

This episode further covers topics of Russia having to ask North Korea for military assistance, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s pressuring the European Union, Kyrgyz citizens with a double passport and Uzbek migrants in Russia, possible enlistment to the Russian army and sham referenda commencing in the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

To shed more light on these issues, TVP World invited Marcin Krzyżanowski, a Middle East expert at the Warsaw Institute and Poland’s former Consul in Afghanistan.