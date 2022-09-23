WWII looted historic rifle returned to Poland

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

US ambassador to Poland Marek Brzezinski said on Friday that thanks to the cooperation between the Polish Ministry of Culture and American law enforcement agencies, the valuable hunting rifle, presented to Count Wincenty Krasinski in the 19th century, has been returned to Poland.

Brzezinski, together with the Minister of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Glinski, participated on Friday in Warsaw, in the presentation of the antique hunting rifle. It was given to Krasinski by Napoleon I and looted during World War II.

Brzezinski said that the discovery of the firearm, which was found in the art museum in Cleveland, Ohio, is also due to the work of a special FBI unit dealing with the search for stolen artefacts.

“If a work of art, a valuable object is stolen, the FBI will leave no stone unturned, follow every trail, examine every piece of evidence until we find what we are looking for and return it to its rightful owners. The fact that the rifle has returned to Poland is proof of the incredible strength of the partnership between our countries – the USA and Poland ” said Brzezinski.