Polish gas giant signs gas supply deals with Norwegian peer

Poland’s natural gas utility PGNiG has signed contracts with Equinor securing up to 2.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in annual Norwegian natgas supplies over the next 10 years to January 1, 2033, PGNiG said on Friday.

The deal will provide the Polish company with additional fuel volumes that will be sent to the country via the Baltic Pipe pipeline connecting the Norwegian Continental Shelf with Poland and Denmark, according to PGNiG’s statement.

The Baltic Pipe, a joint venture by Polish and Danish gas operators Gaz-System and Energinet, will be launched on October 1, the statement also informed.

When fully operational, the pipeline will carry around 10 bcm of gas annually. So far, PGNiG has reserved about 8 bcm, based on its own extraction in Norway, which this year will reach 3 bcm, and may increase to 4 bcm annually in the following years, the company said.