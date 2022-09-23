Poland to counter disinformation threats

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland is building a team to identify and counter disinformation threats, a senior security official has said.

Stanislaw Zaryn, director of the National Security Department, said at a press conference on Friday that disinformation activities aimed at Poland and Nato have been on the rise.

“The team that we’re building… will monitor and identify events in the information space that have an impact on Poland’s security,” Zaryn said. “We want to counter such threats, as we see that the Russian Federation has been using information to pursue hostile goals that threaten not only Poland but the entire West.”

Apart from counter measures, the team will also conduct educational campaigns “so that Polish society better understands the threats,” Zaryn said.