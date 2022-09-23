August unemployment down to 4.8 percent – stats office

You are here
Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate went down to 4.8 percent in August 2022, from 4.9 percent in July, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 806,900 in August against 810,200 in July, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated August’s unemployment at 4.9 percent.


