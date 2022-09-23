LIVE: 212th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia and pro-Moscow forces were preparing to hold referendums on Friday on joining Russia, votes widely condemned by the West as illegitimate and a precursor to illegal annexation.

08:02 CEST

Traffic into Finland across its southeastern border with Russia continues to be busy, the country’s border guard told Reuters on Friday, adding that the number of Russian citizens entering more than doubled on Thursday compared to the week before.

Finland is considering barring most Russians from entering the country as traffic arriving from its eastern neighbour “intensified” on Thursday following President Vladimir Putin’s order for a partial military mobilisation.

07:49 CEST

The #Belarusian Kastus Kalinouski Regiment (@belwarriors) announced the completion of a third battalion named after the fallen Belarusian fighter Ilya “Litsvin”. On the photos you can see the belongings of “Litsvin” that remained after his last battle. pic.twitter.com/qyBPaUWHNo

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2022

07:20 CEST

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine reports that Major General Tsokov, commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th All-#Russian Army, was wounded near Svatovo, #Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/K5Qez9Qw6Z

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2022

07:11 CEST

According to Ukraine’s information, Russian occupation forces have failed to fulfill mobilization quotas: between Sept. 18 and 20, representatives of a private Russian company unsuccessfully tried to recruit prisoners in Luhansk city jail.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 23, 2022

07:05 CEST

#Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro #Kuleba attended the show of Stephen #Colbert. There the whole audience gave a standing ovation to #Ukrainians and the Armed Forces of the country. pic.twitter.com/e5pZqD5uJG

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2022

07:00 CEST

Ukrainian heavy artillery at work

It’s 203mm self-propelled gun 2S7 Pion.

��https://t.co/o2vO4neYc1 pic.twitter.com/BbEPVRvs0w

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 23, 2022