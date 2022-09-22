Russia should be brought before justice, Polish minister says at UN

"Poland continues to advocate for the full accountability for all the violations and compensation for the inflicted damage," Rau said.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Russia must bear full responsibility for the war in Ukraine it started and pay damages for the destruction of its neighbour, Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister, said at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

In his address, Rau accused Russia of “breaching the most fundamental principles of our world order.”

“Poland continues to advocate for the full accountability for all the violations and compensation for the inflicted damage,” Rau said.

“We should give due consideration to several initiatives put forward by Kyiv, such as a special tribunal for crimes of aggression committed against Ukraine and an international mechanism to provide compensation for damage caused by Russia,” Rau continued.

“We must hold Russia accountable for the invasion and all the crimes committed in the course of this aggression,” the Polish minister added.