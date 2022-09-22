Pulse of Culture 22:09

A collection of paintings by Canaletto is on exhibit in the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

The exhibition was organised in celebration of the 300th birthday of the Venetian painter. In addition to paintings from the Polish collection, the Dresden collection is also on display. The paintings of Canaletto are of special significance for Poland and Warsaw. The detailed paintings helped in making it possible to reconstruct Warsaw’s Old Town after its destruction during World War Two.

Other events and news presented in the episode: the transformation of Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighbourhood; La Ruche, the Parisian beehive, buzzes with artistic activity; Polish Folk Theatre in Lviv hosts Autumn Theatre Confrontations.