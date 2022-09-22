Lublin firm creates revolutionary elastic bone replacement

Developed by Medical Inventi, the product called FlexiOss is the world’s first elastic bone replacement composite made hydroxyapatite, a calcium phosphate.

A Lublin company is looking to revolutionize the field of global orthopaedics and trauma surgery with the world’s first elastic bone replacement composite made hydroxyapatite, a calcium phosphate.

The next generation ‘FlexiOss’ synthetic bone by Medical Inventi was created after they were flooded with requests from local orthopaedic surgeons dissatisfied with the existing bone substitute materials they were using during operations.

Maciej Maniecki, President of Medical Inventi said: “The Medical University in Lublin has two clinical hospitals where the relationship between scientists and doctors is very close and it was the doctors who asked us to create a biocomposite bone substitute, put simply, a synthetic bone.

“The product was developed after the experiences of orthopaedic surgeons with loose forms of bone substitute materials which weren’t providing adequate results in operations.

“Due to its high bioactivity, FlexiOss significantly improves the process of bone regeneration. The “Synthetic bone” gives doctors a great deal of flexibility during the operation, it helps to fill cavities of large and irregular size and shorten the operating time.”

He continued: “The breakthrough were the first experimental operations. Among them was the operation on Daniel who suffered a serious motorbike accident. He has very large bone cavities and the first operation was a failure – he faced amputation. After another operation with the use of FlexiOss, he was able to return to full mobility.”

“That was the moment when we realised we have a fantastic product, a new material and we could put forward a business case for it. Of course I know how difficult it is to transform a great product into a business, I know how often companies fail, but we saw how important this product is…Today we are talking about a brand which we want to introduce to hospitals not just in Poland, but also around the world.”

It also remains porous, so it absorbs liquids well, such as blood, plasma and drug solution, thanks to which it can fulfil the role of a carrier of biological substances, in particular antibacterial drugs.

Maniecki said: “This allows for limiting the use of antibiotics, gives the opportunity for the correct regeneration of the bone tissue and a good chance of avoiding infection, rejection, allergies and inflammation. It is like a scaffold for the natural process of bone regeneration.”

The company has passed clinical trials and is certified for sale in Europe and have established partnerships enabling the introduction of the product in 22 Arabic countries.

They now hope to conquer the American market and have begun the process of registering it there.