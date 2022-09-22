Iranian president condemns US sanctions against others’ development

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the United States’ hegemonic and unilateral sanctions on other countries. During the General Debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he stated that Iran does not seek to manufacture or acquire nuclear weapons.

Raisi said that the support of US hegemony has become a sore point around the world and a serious threat. Countries around the world have been increasingly chasing for justice and judicial independence while enjoying security, however, unilateral sanctions have been used to selectively pin down the development of others.

The fate of many countries showed that the US has sacrificed the interests of others in pursuit of its own, according to Raisi. Hei also expressed in his speech that Iran does not seek to manufacture or acquire nuclear weapons.

Raisi re-emphasised that Iran has never left the negotiation, however, it is the U.S. that has failed to fulfill its commitments, withdrawn repeatedly, and trampled on the agreement on the deal.

In addition, Raisi expressed doubts about whether the US will be able to fulfill its commitments in the future, as Iran has fulfilled all its commitments and paid related prices, according to multiple reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It was the United States that left and trampled upon the agreement, not Iran. The International Atomic Energy Agency issued 15 different reports stating precisely that Iran had remained fully committed to all of our commitments,” he said.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of Western sanctions on the country.