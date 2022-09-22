Business Arena 21.09

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the programme with our main stories which covered: UN chief Antonio Guterres calling on leaders of wealthy nations around the world to tax fossil fuel companies’ windfall profits and the construction works on the Solidarity Central Communication Port.

UN chief Antonio Guterres took to the podium before the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and called on leaders of wealthy nations around the world to tax fossil fuel companies’ windfall profits and use the proceeds to aid nations affected by the climate crisis and people struggling with rising costs of energy and food.

Construction works on the Solidarity Transport Hub Poland (STH) are expected to be launched next year. The STH consists of a state-of-the-art airport located in central Poland with an integrated railway system which will allow for travel between Warsaw and other large polish cities in under two and a half hours.

Blackstone, the New York-based investment giant, is raising USD 6 billion in funding to build a transmission line that would bring hydropower from Canada to New York, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon has announced that it will start using a new form of renewable fuel to power its truck fleet in southern California beginning in 2023.

A growing number of southeast Asian nations are trying to attract wealthy foreigners with new visa policies.