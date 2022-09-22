LIVE: 211th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

215 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been exchanged for Russian ones. 108 of the Ukrainian POWs are Azovstal defenders, widely regarded as war heroes in Ukrainian society. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy during the UN General Assembly meeting called for Russia to be deprived of the veto right, establish an international tribunal and create an international compensation mechanism.

As a result of the prisoner exchange, 9 #Ukrainian border guards also returned. pic.twitter.com/ZgZSrjwXfT

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 22, 2022

This morning, #Russian invaders shelled #Zaporizhzhia heavily. The city’s infrastructure was hit, and in some places the lights went out. pic.twitter.com/Dx9BbXZiiZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 22, 2022

They are so exhausted but so happy to see them alive: him and his friends. I know it’s not the end. Many POWs are still in captivity. My friend Yulia, Olha and other amazing women won’t see their husbands today. We will continue our struggle for other Azovstal POWs all together! pic.twitter.com/xjqqftIDux

— Kateryna Prokopenko (@KatProkopenkoUa) September 21, 2022

#British PM @trussliz spoke at the United Nations General Assembly: “We will not rest until #Ukraine prevails. At this crucial moment in the conflict, I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes”. pic.twitter.com/I0SoIQPnbW

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 22, 2022



President #Zelenskyy called on the United Nations General Assembly to deprive #Russia of its “right to war”, deprive it of its veto right, establish an international tribunal, and create an international compensation mechanism. pic.twitter.com/mqxKMx6mjS

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 22, 2022

215 POWs have officially been exchanged, 108 of them defenders of Azov! ❤️ still many remain in captivity, but just thinking of what these defenders & their families have been through. Seeing these faces now, it’s impossible not to be emotional! ❤️�� https://t.co/4QFSdRaXIV

— Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) September 21, 2022