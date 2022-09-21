Russia: Over 1,300 detained during protests against mobilisation

More than 1,300 people have already been detained in Russia on Wednesday during nationwide protests against mobilisation for war with Ukraine, OWD-Info organisation reported. According to media outlets, brutal detentions by police are taking place.

OWD-Info reported that in St Petersburg, one detainee was beaten by officers when he stood up for a woman.

As of around 10.40 pm (9.40 pm in Poland), a total of around 1,311 people had been detained in 32 cities, the highest number in Moscow – 502 and in St Petersburg – 524.

The organisation reports “brutal detentions” in both cities. Moreover, footage of people being pacified by police officers circulates social media.

There are also reports of detentions of journalists.