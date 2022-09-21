World news 21.09

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in Russia. Meanwhile, Latvian Foreign Minister stressed that his country “will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to those Russian citizens who avoid mobilisation.”

Putin orders mobilisation

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in the country. As a result, many people have decided to simply leave its territory. Search engines are dominated by queries such as “how to leave Russia” and “how to avoid conscription.” Some also took to the streets to protest against the new regulations.

World leaders react

Following Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, told a state media outlet that the mobilisation will see some 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Ukraine. We gathered some world leader’s reactions to the announcement.

Latvia will not let Russians in

Latvian Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter: “Due to security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to those Russian citizens who avoid mobilisation.”

Pressure on Putin increases

It seems that the balance of power in the war in Ukraine is shifting. Russia’s so-called allies, China and Brazil, have joined the international community in appealing for an immediate ceasefire. This puts Vladimir Putin under increasing pressure from all sides.

Kupyansk under fire

The Ukrainian city of Kupyansk has been under heavy shelling in recent days. Cars packed with families streamed out of the city, which the Ukrainian forces managed to recapture just over a week ago.

Leaders stand with Ukraine

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly was dominated by one topic: the war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has been condemned yet again by virtually the entire civilised world. World leaders took to the stage one after another to show their uniform support for Ukraine.

Allied military exercises

Poland is currently hosting two important NATO military drills – the Niedźwiedź (Polish for bear)-22 exercises in the east of the country and the Rekin (Polish for shark)-22 exercises in the Baltic Sea. These drills are meant to be a powerful display of allied unity and military strength.

Sport alley of stars

One of the best strikers in the world and the captain of the Polish national team, Robert Lewandowski received a special honour: a star in the alley of stars at Warsaw’s National Stadium.