US President’s speech before UN ‘tough, decisive’ says Poland’s president

Peter Foley/PAP/EPA

The speech of his US counterpart was “tough and decisive,” Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, told a private news station on Wednesday.

Andrzej Duda, commenting on the speech of US President Joe Biden before the UN General Assembly in New York in which he slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an unprovoked war, told the TVN 24 news broadcaster that it was “an adequate statement.”

He added that, at the same time, it was “very tough, decisive and, simultaneously, very calmly maintained the line which is being vigorously pursued.”

The Polish president also noted that he had an opportunity to speak briefly with Biden at the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II.

He pointed out that the US was the provider of the greatest amount of aid to Ukraine, and this “is of absolute fundamental importance to the Ukrainian resistance of the Russian invasion today.”