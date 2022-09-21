Russia determined to pursue its goals in Ukraine says Kaczynski

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

The war in Ukraine will take longer than earlier expected, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), said on Wednesday as he commented on Russia’s mobilisation plans.

Vladimir Putin, in a televised address on Wednesday morning, announced a partial mobilisation of the Russian population, as Russian forces battle a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has regained some occupied territory. The mobilisation is to include military reservists and people who have previous military experience.

On Wednesday afternoon, at a political rally in Siedlce, eastern Poland, Kaczynski said: “Today we can say that this war (in Ukraine – PAP) will take longer than we thought, and I’m speaking about Putin’s decision.”

“We don’t know what will actually be the result of this, but it certainly looks like the Russians will be fiercely pursuing their goals,” Kaczynski added.