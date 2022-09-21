Air traffic making quicker than expected comeback reports Warsaw airport

Grzegorz Jakubowski/PAP

Air traffic is recovering at a quicker pace than predicted by the capital city’s Chopin Airport, the company announced on Wednesday

In July and August, Chopin Airport achieved better results in the charter and cargo sectors than in those same months in 2019, showed the airport’s figures.

“In general, in those two summer months, the airport handled 3.31 million passengers,” data indicated. “This was only 14-percent less than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019,” the airport wrote in its press release.

“The interest in scheduled flights is gradually recovering,” suggest the airport’s statistics.

“It is clear that we are returning to the pre-pandemic levels in air traffic much quicker than forecasted,” Anna Dermont, an airport spokesperson said.