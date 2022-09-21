Brazil: Warehouse collapses killing at least nine, dozens left injured

At least nine people have died after part of a warehouse near the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo collapsed on Tuesday during a visit made by two congressional candidates.

Congressional candidates Jones Donizette and Ely Santos were visiting Brazilian container company Multiteiner when part of a concrete structure inside the warehouse collapsed over them and company employees.

WATCH: At least nine people have died and 31 injured after part of a warehouse near #SaoPaulo, #Brazil collapsed on Tuesday, during a visit by two congressional candidates. pic.twitter.com/9tLae2pXVU

— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 21, 2022

Mr Donizette said in a Facebook post that he and Ms Santos had both been rescued, but a local fire department said at least nine people had died in the collapse.

#Brazil. #Tragedy. #SanPaolo : about 9 dead and 31 injured; 64 workers were in a meeting in the auditorium of the company's warehouse when a container slab collapsed, hitting those present. pic.twitter.com/y0KqY86Qoo

— Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) September 20, 2022

The fire department added that 31 people had been rescued, 28 of whom were taken to nearby hospitals, however a spokesperson said rescue teams believed there could still be more people trapped under the debris.