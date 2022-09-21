At least seven dead in Iran’s week-long protests over the death of Mahsa Amini

Iranian authorities said that three people including a member of the security forces had been killed during unrest sweeping the country on Wednesday. Protests erupted five days earlier after the death of a woman in police custody.

Rights groups reported at least one more person was killed on Tuesday, which would take the death toll to at least seven.

— مملکته (@mamlekate) September 21, 2022

“Some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured,” the IRNA news agency said. An official quoted by IRNA said 15 protesters were arrested in Shiraz.

Protests erupt

Last week the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for “unsuitable attire”, unleashed anger over issues including freedoms in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Protests engulfed much of the country after beginning on Saturday at Amini’s funeral in Iran’s Kurdistan province. Security forces sought to suppress protests, only adding fuel to the fire.

In Kerman city centre, protesters directly confront riot police and plainclothes officers, preventing them from beating and arresting fellow protesters, on the fifth day of unrest in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.pic.twitter.com/8KfgjRvTYz

— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 21, 2022

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not mention the protests – some of Iran’s worst unrest since street clashes last year over water shortages – during a speech on Wednesday commemorating the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

A top aide of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei paid condolences to Amini’s family this week, promising to follow up on the case and saying the Supreme Leader was affected and pained by her death.

No admition of guilt

Mahsa Amini fell into a coma after being beaten and died while waiting with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic Republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

Today, a 22-yr-old woman died in #Iran after being beaten on head by the regime’s “morality police” for not “properly” wearing her Hijab. Her name was Masha Amini.

Her crime was showing some hair. Let that sink in… pic.twitter.com/y7KpmJ7Z1X

— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 16, 2022

Her father said she had no health problems and that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody and holds the police responsible for her death. The police have denied harming her.

Women also protest

Women have been heavily present in the protests, with many waving or burning their veils, or cutting their hair in public.

Five nights of protest have occurred in Iran after a young woman who was arrested by Islamic police for an alleged hijab violation died. Women have been burning hijabs in protest. Meanwhile, in the West, the hijab is encouraged as a symbol of diversity. pic.twitter.com/EWGBKC2roq

— Andy Ngô ��️‍�� (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2022

Videos shared on social media have also shown demonstrators damaging symbols of the Islamic Republic.

One showed a man scaling the facade of the town hall in the northern city of Sari and tearing down an image of Ayatollah Khomeini, who established Iran’s Islamist government after the 1979 revolution.