Poland reports 31,425 coronavirus cases, 93 deaths between Sept 15-21

Poland recorded 31,425 confirmed coronavirus cases and 93 deaths between September 15 and 21, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,258,678 cases have been confirmed and 117,391 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 56,422,328 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,556,412 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 13,709,773 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.