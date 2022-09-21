Retail sales up in August – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s retail sales increased in real terms by 4.2 percent year on year and by 1.0 percent month on month in August 2022, the Central Statistical Office said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by PAP expected August’s retail sales to grow in real terms by 3.0 percent year on year and remain unchanged (at 1.2 percent) month on month.

In current prices, retail sales increased by 21.5 percent year on year in August against a 19.6-percent expected rise.