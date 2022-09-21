LIVE: 210th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

World leaders meeting at the United Nations in New York denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in the coming days.

The #Ukrainian Armed Forces report they have shot down an enemy SU-25 attack aircraft and an #Iranian-made SHAHED-136 kamikaze drone. pic.twitter.com/i7bOvQm34h

Izium will be remembered… along with Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Mariupol & other de-occupied places yet to be revealed.

93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade was deployed near Izium for 5 long months. Today, they finally return to places of heavy battle & search for bodies of fallen comrades. pic.twitter.com/SroIUJyxvR

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine, the leadership of the #Russian army decided to transfer the soldiers of the 217th paratrooper regiment from #Syria to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lip18XK9Tb

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (@OSCE) has condemned plans for referenda on the accession of eastern #Ukrainian regions to #Russia. These referendums in occupied territories would be contrary to the international law of war and illegal. pic.twitter.com/OvCW531xVC

Putin will likely announce unoccupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as part of ����. The experts believe that this domestically focused move is intended to improve ���� military recruiting by calling on the ���� people to “defend” newly claimed Russian territory.

#British Prime Minister @trussliz said that in 2023 the #UnitedKingdom will repeat or even increase the amount of assistance to #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/asYYxrBsml

