Government adopts bill on post-Brexit British voting rights in Poland

As noted by the Prime Minister’s office (KPRM), according to the agreement, Polish citizens will retain their voting rights in local elections, comparable to those they had before Brexit.

Jacek Turczyk/PAP

The government on Tuesday adopted a draft amendment to the Electoral Code, which will allow UK citizens residing in Poland to retain the same electoral rights as before Britain left the EU on 31 January 2020.

The regulation, prepared by the Ministry of Interior and Administration, will adjust the provisions of the Electoral Code to the agreement between Poland and Great Britain signed in 2020.

British citizens who legally reside in Poland will also maintain their electoral rights. It is for this purpose that the provisions of the Electoral Code will be amended.

“This means that citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be able to participate in the elections of municipal councils (both actively and passively) and in the elections of village heads, mayors and city presidents (active electoral rights), under the same rules which apply to citizens of the European Union Member States, who are not Polish citizens,” the government statement reads.

The draft will now go to the Sejm (lower house of Polish parliament). “The new provisions will come into force on the date of entry into force of the agreement between Poland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the participation in certain elections by citizens of one state residing in the territory of another state, signed in Warsaw on May 29, 2020,” KPRM wrote.