World News 20.09

Duda attends UN session



The Polish president alongside other world leaders is taking part in the 77th session of the UN general assembly in New York. The session, lasting three days, will mainly revolve around the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Andrzej Duda stressed that his visit is aimed at advocating for more support for Poland’s neighbour.

Brussels meeting



The EU’s General Affairs Council met in Brussels to discuss preparations for the upcoming European Council summit. Other key topics on the agenda included the anti-corruption framework, and EU-UK relations post-Brexit.

Illegal referendum rush



Large parts of the Kherson region fell into Russian hands already in March. Now, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive has been progressing, the Russian-imposed authorities in the region are pushing to hold a referendum which would result in it being annexed by the Russian Federation.

Niedźwiedź 22 drills



The Polish minister of defence and deputy prime minister has arrived to observe the joint military exercises called Niedźwiedź 22 (“Bear 22”).

Visa ban for Russians



Four out of five EU countries neighbouring Russia closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens. It is a response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. As the Estonian prime minister has said – travel to the European Union is a privilege, not a human right.

Belarusian suppression of journalism



The trial of Andrzej Poczobut, a Belarusian journalist who has been imprisoned for a year and a half, was postponed yet again. It is important to stress that in Belarus there are dozens of cases of persecuted journalists just like him.

Germany facing energy problems



Following Monday’s radioactive leak at the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Germany, worries over energy security in the country are rising yet again. The German authorities stress that the leak is not a security issue, however, the facility will be forced to cease operations until the problem is fixed.

Social unrest in Iran



Iranian security forces cracked down on protesters demonstrating across the country over the death of a young woman in the custody of the so-called morality police.

Porcelain troubles me most



War not only affects people but also always results in significant damages to property and artefacts. At the Royal Castle in Warsaw, an ongoing exhibition showcases porcelain wares destroyed in WWII.

Ukraine to be represented in Qatar



Polish striker Robert Lewandowski received the captain’s armband in the colours of Ukraine from former representative and coach Andriy Shevchenko. He will wear it during the World Cup in Qatar.