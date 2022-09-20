Queen’s funeral an important moment in world history says Duda

After the grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate, private ceremony in Windsor.

Anthony Harvey/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that the funeral of the late British monarch “was surely a significant moment in the history of the world.”

“The farewell paid to the Her Majesty was an extremely solemn ceremony,” Duda, who attended the funeral in London on Monday, told reporters during a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Duda said that it was clear that the Queen had enjoyed the true respect of the British people and added that both, he and his wife had been deeply moved by the atmosphere of the funeral ceremonies.

The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Before the service, a bell tolled 96 times – once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life.

