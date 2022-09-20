Poland’s military spending at record high says MoD

"The best response to threats is the building and strengthening of the Polish Army," Mariusz Blaszczak said during the Bear 22 joint military exercises in Nowa Deba, south-eastern Poland.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Polish defence minister has said that the Polish Army must be strong in order to be able to respond to threats and that Poland’s record-high military spending is an investment in the country’s security.

“The best response to threats is the building and strengthening of the Polish Army,” Mariusz Blaszczak said during the Bear 22 joint military exercises in Nowa Deba, south-eastern Poland.

“And this is what has been going on,” Blaszczak continued, adding he had in mind the increases in the number of troops, new units, modern equipment and interoperability.

“Despite the fact that the Kremlin rulers have decided to rebuild the empire of evil, the Polish Army has been growing stronger,” he said. “Thanks to this, Poland would be able to deter an aggressor and become a safe country.”

The minister added that Poland today was “not only the recipient of security from Nato but also a donor to it.”

According to Blaszczak, the goal of the Bear 22 military exercises was to check the effectiveness and skills of Polish, British and US troops. “They have passed the test with flying colours,” he concluded.