Use of nuclear weapons would completely marginalise Russia: Polish President

If Russian President Vladimir Putin was to dare use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, it would be a categorical violation of global taboos and would ensure Russia’s complete marginalisation outside all accepted boundaries, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in New York on Tuesday after the UN General Assembly’s first day.

During a press briefing following the event, he was asked about the address given by the Russian strongman, who it is speculatedis expected to announce a nationwide conscription on Tuesday evening, and what the West’s response should be if this speculation is to be confirmed.

❗️Biden's National Security advisor Jake Sullivan: We have information that Putin is preparing to potential mobilization measures. pic.twitter.com/vCA0goxaBi

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 20, 2022

“From the very beginning, the approach should be very calm and consistent, regardless of what the Russian president says in his speech,” he assessed.

Referring to the pseudo-referendums announced by authorities of the self-proclaimed so-called people’s republics set up by pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, he stressed that Poland will not recognise their voting results.

“They are worth nothing. The truth is that the result is decided in the Kremlin, not by voting. And what kind of vote is cast by those who participate in the referendum at all does not matter here from the factual side. And the result will be what they plan at the Kremlin,” he explained.

The pseudo-referendums are to be held between September 23 and 27, with the aim of incorporating the Russian-occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with further aimto take on Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation.