Pulse of Culture 20.09

60 dancers in exile, determination to use their skills to fight for their country and love for their unique culture – such are the defining characteristics of a new show featuring Ukrainian dancers who made it all the way to London to perform in the name of their motherland.

From September 13 to 17, the group of 60 ballet dancers performed one of ballet’s most timeless gems, Giselle, at the London Coliseum stage, in the hope of drawing people’s attention to the ongoing war in the east and raising funds needed to support Ukraine.

“It is very important to us that the whole world keeps helping us,” Iryna Khutorianska, a Ukrainian dancer, said.

The DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal along with the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation will collect all proceeds from ticket sales.