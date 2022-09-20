Eastern Express 20.09

One week after the outbreak of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, tensions are still high owing to many soldiers killed and wounded on both sides. The cause of the latest tensions is not clear, however Yerevan accuses Azerbaijan of attacking Armenian territory – allegedly not only the military facilities, but civilian targets as well.

Global superpowers are not standing idle in the face of this old-new conflict. But who are they supporting?

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. She is the highest ranking US official to visit this Caucasian country since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Is the US Armenia’s only ally?

The country is also backed by the Kremlin, which has caused controversy in the West. However it turns out the country’s society is not as pro-Russian as Moscow would like it to be.

Also it is worth remembering that not only Armenia receives support from abroad. Azerbaijan is strongly supported by Turkey.

Will the territorial tensions over the disputed regions end, or will this perhaps transform into a long term conflict, and provide yet another emanation of struggle between global superpowers supporting the conflicted sides?

To shed more light on the issue we were joined by Grigol Julukhidze, head of The Foreign Policy Council

What’s more…

-The death toll from last week’s border clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan rose to 94, with over 140 wounded. Despite both countries agreeing to a ceasefire, they have been at each other’s throats for decades.

-As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, more countries are joining in banning Russian citizens from entering their countries. Authorities explain their decision relating to concerns about national security and ethical issues related to the war.

-Belarusian authorities are continuing their crackdown on political activists and journalists after the protests in response to the widely disputed presidential elections in August 2020.

-As Poland continues its path toward green energy transformation, a new agreement was signed with the United States on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country. The cooperation may prove another step in tightening bilateral ties.