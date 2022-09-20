Poland’s population falls by nearly half a million in a decade

According to GUS, Poland's population has been ageing as every fifth Polish resident is aged 65 years or over and the post-productive population has been on the rise.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The population of Poland went down by 476,000 or 1.2 percent over the last decade to 38,036,118, the head of the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has said.

Dominik Rozkrut presented on Tuesday the results of the recent national census carried out in 2021.

According to Rozkrut, the last decade saw considerable growth in the number of apartments, from 13,495,377 in 2011 to 14,546,946 in 2021. There has also been a 12.6 percent increase in the number of family homes.

The capital of Warsaw tops the list of Poland’s largest cities with a population of 1,860,281. It is followed by Krakow in southern Poland (800,653) and Wroclaw in the western part of the country (672,929).