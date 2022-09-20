Polish mayor calls for gov’t support over electricity prices

Sutryk went on to say that other big Polish cities faced similar problems, with electricity hikes in the range of 400-500 percent, and with one city receiving an offer that was 900 percent higher than this year's.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Jacek Sutryk, mayor of the south-western city of Wrocław, has called for the government to help local governments facing huge increases in the prices of electricity.

Sutryk said at a press conference on Tuesday that Wroclaw had received only one offer in its tender for electricity for 2023, which is over 500 percent higher than the tariff they currently have.

“In the previous year, our urban purchasing group that comprises 270 entities paid PLN 66 million (EUR 14 million) in total,” the mayor said. “But now we’d have to pay PLN 339 million (EUR 72 million) more.”

Sutryk went on to say that other big Polish cities faced similar problems, with electricity hikes in the range of 400-500 percent, and with one city receiving an offer that was 900 percent higher than this year’s.

“We, local governments, will demand shielding measures from the government,” Sutryk said.

Waldemar Buda, the development and technology minister, said on Tuesday that the government was going to prepare “a support programme for energy efficiency in local governments” but did not specify if the government was going to take action to reduce the electricity price burden for cities.