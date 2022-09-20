We don’t rule out the possibility of nuclear talks: Iran Foreign Min

Iran doesn’t rule out talks on resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a press briefing on Monday.

The spokesman told reporters in Tehran that Iran has never left the negotiating table, and that negotiation is a proper and rational way to resolve differences.

“International conferences provide good opportunities for officials from different countries to hold political talks and negotiations to exchange views on bilateral or multilateral, and regional or international issues. We don’t rule out the possibility of nuclear talks and negotiations on removing sanctions against Iran during the UN General Assembly,” Nasser Kanani stated.

The busiest diplomatic week of the year is underway!

See what world leaders, influencers and advocates have to say and follow the action with our special #UNGA @twitter activation.https://t.co/JVXh8caAUI

— United Nations (@UN) September 19, 2022

He reiterated that Iran won’t negotiate with the US before the latter guarantees that it will cancel its sanctions against Iran.

Stalled negotiations

In early August, the European Union presented a “final text” to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and then the US and Iran exchanged written comments on the “final text” through the EU.

However, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said last week that since then negotiations on restoring the Iran nuclear deal have stalled.

In an interview with Politico Mr Borrell stated that he does not think that a meeting with the Iranian president would push the issue forward.

At the UN General Assembly this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tempered hopes for a breakthrough on the Iran nuclear deal by stating that he did not think a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would be productive.https://t.co/IPBFGTNVhg

— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) September 19, 2022

On Monday Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi departed for New York to attend the 77th session of the UNGA, accompanied by the country’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.